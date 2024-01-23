Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules ‘The Valley’ Is Missing ‘VPR’ OG Stassi Schroeder — Why Isn’t She a Part of the Show? Stassi was fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in 2020. Here’s why she won’t be on Season 1 of Bravo’s new show, ‘The Valley.’ By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 23 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Anyone who has watched Bravo reality shows knows the network loves a good comeback story. It’s why Phaedra Parks, who was fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2017, has found a new home on Married to Medicine. More recently, Bravo introduced a new show starring several former Vanderpump Rules stars. In January 2024, fans learned of a new show, The Valley, that is practically like a VPR reunion, and The Hills: New Beginnings had a baby.

The show includes former cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and their LA-based friends (many of whom were also SURvers!) One person who won’t be a part of The Valley cast is former VPR star Stassi Schroeder, though she’s still close with some of her past castmates. So, why is The Valley happening without Stassi? Here’s what we know.

Why isn’t Stassi Schroeder in ‘The Valley?’

Although Stassi, who left Vanderpump Rules in 2020, is old friends with Kristen and is close with current VPR stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney, she wasn’t asked to join The Valley. While Bravo nor Stassi has given an official reason why she didn’t join the cast, she’s had several life changes since fans of the bar melodrama saw her last.

Stassi, a fixture on Vanderpump Rules from Seasons 1-8, was fired from the show in 2020, along with Kristen. The longtime friends were let go after their former colleague and VPR star Faith Stowers, a Black woman, revealed on Instagram that the friends, who are white, called the police on her as a prank. Stassi’s firing occurred during her pregnancy with her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose, and her marriage to Beau Clark that same year. She also welcomed a son, Messer Rhys Clark, in September 2023.

Since her firing, Stassi has been busy working as a professional podcaster and hosts two shows, Straight Up with Stassi and The Good, the Bad, The Baby. Stassi is also a two-time New York Times Bestselling author of two books, Next Level Basic and Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom. In her 2022 book, Stassi discusses her VPR firing and the accusations that she’s racist.

Due to her hectic schedule as a wife, mom, podcaster, and author, Stassi likely isn’t interested in going back to reality TV. However, her former SUR boss, Lisa Vanderpump, has hinted that there could be room for her on VPR.

Is Stassi coming back to ‘Vanderpump Rules?’

Although Stassi hasn’t been on Bravo in years and has no plans to join The Valley, VPR’s leader, Lisa, believes there’s room for redemption for her on the long-running show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared with E! News that she and Stassi have remained in touch since Stassi’s firing.

“I do keep in contact with her and she's doing very well," Lisa told the outlet in January 2024. “Our children play together—well my grandchild and her daughter. It's all good."

Lisa, who also executive produces VPR, said she believes Stassi has learned from her past mistakes and could be redeemed by a return to the show.

"I think when you're young and stupid, you make mistakes," she explained to E! "I get a little tired of this culture of like, 'OK, they made a mistake, let's get rid of them.' When you feel like you're a mother and you're in for this ride, you want to say, 'No, let's learn from it. Let's learn from it and see the growth and move forward.' So, when Stassi and Kristen and they all got fired, that was a huge loss to the show."

While Bravo seemingly hasn’t sided with Lisa’s take, Stassi could easily guest star on VPR or The Valley. Fans will just have to stay tuned to both shows to see what happens — which we were going to do anyway!