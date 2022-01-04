Viewers Are Convinced That 'Vanderpump Rules' Is Scripted — Is It Really Fake?

Not to mention, Brittany also shared that their son, Cruz — who was born in April 2021 — also played a huge part in their decision to walk away from the show.

“We put a lot of our heart and soul into that show and we’re very open and very real,” Brittany told the outlet. “Having a kid changes your perspective on how much you want to put out there. People are mean and they mom-shame and everything else. I would be scared for that part.”