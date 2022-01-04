Viewers Are Convinced That 'Vanderpump Rules' Is Scripted — Is It Really Fake?By Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 4 2022, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
How real is reality television? It’s the million-dollar question. While it’s true that explosive fights and revelations on various reality TV programs can give off real vibes, personal accounts from some stars — think Kristin Cavallari — have caused us all to second-guess exactly what we’re watching. And Vanderpump Rules fans have come to that crossroads.
It’s not news that cast members have made it pretty clear that the drama that unfolds on the show is all real. But, with some former stars speaking their truths and changing their tune, it can leave viewers not sure what to believe. And we think it’s time to set the record straight. So, is Vanderpump Rules scripted? Keep reading to find out.
Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Jax Taylor revealed that the show is not completely authentic.
The truth always comes out at the end! In a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Jax Taylor spilled all the tea when it came to the validity of storylines on Vanderpump Rules. And in his mind, that was the cue for him and wife, Brittany Cartwright, to make their exit.
“I was 100 percent checked out at the end. … I was just very irritable on the show,” Jax told the publication. “It was getting a little bit too scripted for me and I just couldn't do it anymore. It wasn’t fun.”
Not to mention, Brittany also shared that their son, Cruz — who was born in April 2021 — also played a huge part in their decision to walk away from the show.
“We put a lot of our heart and soul into that show and we’re very open and very real,” Brittany told the outlet. “Having a kid changes your perspective on how much you want to put out there. People are mean and they mom-shame and everything else. I would be scared for that part.”
Keep in mind, Jax's recent sentiments are completely different from what he told In Touch in 2018.
"I pride myself on [the fact that] we have a real show and I'm not going to sit there and sugarcoat things," Jax told the magazine. "With cameras there or not, this is how I am."
It's interesting how time changes things.
'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney revealed that the show is “pretty non-scripted."
Most people would think that Jax’s claims about the show “getting too unscripted” is false due to his departure. However, in a 2016 interview with Galore, Katie Maloney hinted at the fact that certain parts of the show may be scripted.
“It’s pretty not-scripted, you see our relationships are real,” Katie told the outlet. “We all have our history. There are plenty of shows out there that are kind of [cast] in ways where people don’t have any kind of history prior. But, it's also hard when making a show as they can’t show everything and they don’t show everything that’s positive.
Katie went on to share that production does show “everything that’s negative that can paint people in certain lights that aren’t true to form, but it’s still real.”
With that in mind, it’s safe to say that post-production editing does play a major role in how the show is presented to the world — from the things people say to the situations that occur.
So, is Vanderpump Rules scripted? The argument can be made that there are real aspects to the show, but certain events are concocted for entertainment.
Catch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.