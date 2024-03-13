Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Why Are Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Still Not Talking? Let's Break It Down Ariana Madix wants nothing to do with Tom Sandoval; her friendship with Tom Schwartz is done; and things between her and Scheana Shay are tense. By Sheridan Singleton Mar. 13 2024, Published 6:46 p.m. ET Source: Getty

Fans of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules have been soaking up the season following Scandoval. The primary focus of the Season 11 has been the fallout from the scandal that rocked the Pump Rules universe. When news broke in 2023 that Tom was cheating on his long-term girlfriend, Ariana, the media went into a frenzy. Viewers were stunned to learn that the “other woman” was Raquel (aka Rachel) Leviss, who had recently ended her engagement with James Kennedy. Time has passed, so why are Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval still not talking?

General rumors had been circulating prior to the 2023 revelation about Rachel’s love life. There was one saying that Rachel and Tom were seen kissing at Coachella, but those were quickly squashed. She was rumored to be making out with Tom Schwartz at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’s wedding. Tom Schwartz later said that their friendship had turned into a “flirtationship,” but nothing more progressed beyond those rumors. Later, Rachel showed up at BravoCon in TomTom swag, which many found suspicious.

Source: Getty Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Why are Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval still not talking?

Ariana discovered Tom’s infidelity in March 2023 during one of Tom’s performances with his band. She learned of the affair after discovering some incriminating videos and photos, and the relationship ended almost immediately. Things were likely very awkward for the both of them, as they had purchased a home together in 2019. Tom publicly apologized to Ariana shortly after the news broke, but the damage was already done. During a conversation on the show, Ariana said she wanted him to die.

Source: Getty Images Tom Sandoval, Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, Rachel Leviss, and James Kennedy

Ariana Madix’s hatred for Tom Sandoval is still palpable.

Ariana’s anger toward Tom is understandable. She asked Rachel about the timeline and discovered that the affair between them started right after the girls' trip to Vegas, which was seven months prior to her finding the videos on his phone. Adding insult to injury is the fact that the affair began after the death of Ariana’s beloved dog, Charlotte. Tom was all too aware of how much she loved her dog, sharing in a confessional, “If she could've given birth to Charlotte, she would've.”

Source: Getty Images Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval’s betrayal also affected Ariana’s friendship with Tom Schwartz.

During the extremely intense Season 10 reunion, Ariana not only went head to head with her ex, but she also faced off with Tom Schwartz. After their conversation, Ariana said she was done with Schwartz but would be cordial. This changed after he appeared on Watch What Happens Live and said, "[Sandoval] knows he's a monster for what he did, [but] if you see him, maybe give him a hug even if he doesn't deserve it." Shortly after, she sent him a text full of expletives and blocked him.

Source: Bravo Ariana Madix

One year later, Ariana still wants nothing to do with Tom Sandoval.