'Vanderpump Rules': Scheana Shay's Hurtful Remarks Leave Ariana Madix Absolutely Crushed

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Ever since #Scandoval, Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix's friendship has undergone a significant transformation. Look, their bond has always been a rollercoaster ride — lots of conflicts, but they tend to patch things up swiftly.

But now, with Scheana's focus shifting towards repairing her relationship with Tom Sandoval, speculation arises about the fate of her friendship with Ariana. Has this shift spelled the end of their years-long connection? Read on for all the known details about this ongoing Vanderpump Rules situation.

So, are Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix still friends?

As of March 2024, it appears Scheana and Ariana are still friends. Nevertheless, the blonde beauty has acknowledged that Scheana hasn't always been the most supportive friend.

"During the time of filming, I definitely was not aware of a lot of the things that were being said behind my back," she said on the March 12 episode of Andy Cohen's talk show Watch What Happens Live. "I love Scheana dearly, but a lot of things that were said are very hurtful. It's hard to pinpoint something; it's just kind of like this general attitude toward me that I've been seeing that's [been] pretty hurtful."

If you're hooked on Season 14, you're probably nodding along with Ariana's remarks. In the March 12 episode, Scheana spills the tea on how she's grappling with Ariana snagging a spot on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

"It was kind of a punch to the gut, for sure," she confesses, later trying to make sense of her conflicting feelings. "I am so happy for her, but it's like, I can be happy for her and sad for me at the same time," Scheana explains. "And I mean, good for her, she has come such a long way from being my backup dancer."

Scheana throws shade at Ariana for raking in "millions" after #Scandoval.

To make things worse, Scheana Shay still harbors a soft spot for her old friend and Ariana's slimy ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. Things get emotional during a group meditation session when Scheana opens up to Tom about not being ready to forgive and forget his actions. Tears flow as they reflect on the demise of their once tight-knit friendship.

Scheana even meets with Lisa Vanderpump and opens up about feeling like she's "going through the stages of grief" with Sandoval. Lisa probes further, asking if Scheana worries about upsetting Ariana by reconnecting with Sandoval. Scheana's response is telling: "It's just hard when I tried to tell her how I'm feeling when it comes to Sandoval. She literally said, 'I don't want to hear about it.'"

In a confessional, Scheana admits feeling shut out by Ariana, lamenting, "I've done everything I can to be ride or die for Ariana, but is it not enough still? I’m afraid to express how I feel because it's not about me. It's never been about me. It's only about her, so I'm struggling with having any conversation with her lately because I feel like I'm not valid in my feelings."

Meanwhile, Ariana frets about losing her place in the friend group if Sandoval is welcomed back with open arms. She shares her concerns, disclosing, "I mean, I'm trying to be compassionate. But I also know that Scheana is very easily walked all over."

"He knows that Scheana is the easiest route to go to try to get people back in his corner," Ariana adds. "And he knows that if he can get Scheana to come around, Lala [Kent] to come around, James [Kennedy], and then Ally [Lewber], then he can ice me out of the friend group."

During a chat with the girls, Scheana emphasizes that she's mourning the loss of her friendship with Sandoval. She admits, "I'm finally, five months later, going through an actual grieving process. Ariana has already grieved the loss of this. Making millions of dollars and living her best f--king life. I'm not there."

Katie Maloney gets riled up after hearing Scheana's perspective, feeling she's not being a good friend to Ariana. Katie expresses her frustration, saying she doesn't have "any sympathy" for Sandoval.

