James Kennedy From 'Vanderpump Rules' Has Been Sober Since June 2019

For multiple seasons on Vanderpump Rules , many SUR employees and queen of pink Lisa Vanderpump have been pleading with DJ James Kennedy to cool it with his drinking. When he joined the show in Season 2, he was simply the busboy who had romanced the more mature and recently single Kristen Doute. Fast-forward to 2020's Season 8, and James is a highly sought after DJ who is in control when it comes to his relationship with longtime girlfriend Raquel Leviss.

While James briefly gave up alcohol following his firing from SUR in Season 7, he fell off the wagon by the time the next season rolled around, much to the disappointment of many of his co-stars.

In the March 3 episode, Raquel revealed a string of vitriolic texts that she received from her "loving" boyfriend about despising her and wanting to break up. While he blamed the texts on being drunk, Raquel wanted him to acknowledge that wasn't normal behavior, even from someone who is intoxicated.