'Vanderpump Rules' Newbie Ally Lewber Takes the Astrology World by Storm

Just six weeks post-split from his former fiancée Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy found himself swept off his feet by his current girlfriend, Ally Lewber. Sparks flew when their eyes met amidst the chaos of a concert, and from that point onward, one could say the rest is history in the making!

Article continues below advertisement

While many of us are familiar with James' story, the spotlight now turns to Ally Lewber. Who is she, and what does she do? Dive in to uncover all there is to know about Ally Lewber, a spiritual astrologer who has captured James' heart.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ally Lewber is a professional astrologer.

Before she graced the streets of Los Angeles with her presence, Ally was busy hitting the books at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. According to her LinkedIn page, Ally graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in entertainment industry studies and a minor in entertainment journalism.

Fast forward to 2020, and Ally took her talents to Penn State, where she spent two years diving deep into the world of weather forecasting. She studied "synoptic/physical meteorology" and mastered the art of deciphering satellite/radar imagery. But here's where things get really interesting — her fascination with all things atmospheric eventually guided her toward her current cosmic journey into astrology.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

As declared proudly on her official website, Ally is a spiritual astrologer; her celestial fascination started in childhood and has blossomed into a full-blown passion. She's all about "empowering her clients through natal astrology, offering insights into their personal birth charts and planetary alignments to help promote a deeper sense of self-love and acceptance," the website reads.

Article continues below advertisement

So, if you're just itching to unlock your star-studded potential and explore the cosmic possibilities, why not book a 45-minute birth chart reading with Ally? Who knows, you might uncover something truly magical!

Ally described her and James's birth charts as a "lovely balance."

In January 2024, Ally spoke with Teen Vogue about her lifelong love affair with the stars. From devouring horoscopes in magazines as a pre-teen to diving deeper into astrology in her college years, Ally's journey truly took flight during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, let's talk astrology 101: Ally's big three are a Capricorn sun, Libra moon, and Pisces rising. Confused? Don't sweat it — Ally's got us covered! She explained to Teen Vogue, "If we break that down, I am becoming a more work-focused individual in this lifetime (Capricorn sun); I need love, balance, and peace (and a lot of pink aesthetics) in my life (Libra moon); and I get all of that by expressing my spirituality, emotions, and music/art (Pisces rising)."