Are James and Ally Still Together From 'Vanderpump Rules'? Relationship Update

For a long time, James Kennedy's relationship status was inextricably tied to his Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. But the couple ended their engagement, and as the world knows, she controversially moved on with Tom Sandoval. James moved on as well with Ally Lewber.

So, what's the status of James' relationship with Ally today? Here's what the couple has said about one another and where their love stands today — because yes, we care about more than just the Raquel drama!

So, are James and Ally still together after 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10?

By March 2022, James had already been dating Ally, according to Us Weekly. "He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds," a source told the magazine at the time. By April, the duo was Instagram official, with James and Ally cutely posing together at Coachella.

Fans also get to see James and his new girlfriend's burgeoning love play out on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. We know that filming for the latest season of the juicy Bravo reality show ended likely at some point over the summer of 2023. At time of writing, eight of the 20 episodes from the season have aired, and it seems that James and Ally were still going strong during filming.

But what about now? Well, the last time Ally posted a photo of herself with James was on Feb. 8, 2023. Her latest post on Instagram is a selfie on a boat in the British Virgin Islands, with no James in sight. Given his seeming absence, commenters weighed in on her beau's drunken antics, raising questions about the current status of their relationship.

But at the beginning of March, James shared a post featuring himself kissing Ally, with a caption that reads, "In all this madness... it’s important to know what truly matters!" Ally's response echoes that sentiment: "no 'denying' our love."

Then, on March 29, James posted a video from the British Virgin Islands, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from a romantic getaway with Ally. Lightbulb! When she took the boat photo, he was there after all, and yes, it seems the couple is very much together despite fans criticizing their relationship.

Not all fans are rooting for James and Ally's relationship.

James himself has questioned the timing of his new relationship. In the Season 10 premiere, he said, "I met Ally about five or six weeks after Raquel and I broke up." But that isn't the only reason fans aren't, well, fans of the couple.

To be fair, some fans are all about the duo, with one such person saying on James' Instagram, "You and Ally deserve the best." "With all due respect James you really have zero room to be so gleeful about this," someone else opined, with many viewers calling him out for his behavior toward Ally when he was drinking.

Ally impressed the shit out of me tonight. Got up and left James's drunk ass! Just got up. Didn't cry, Didn't make a scene. She Just left! #pumprules pic.twitter.com/u96thc180F — Send it to Daryl (@MickeyCele) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Ally herself questions her relationship with James during a dinner in Mexico that sees her boyfriend getting into a war of words with Ariana Madix.

Ariana calls James out for being aggressive and Ally walks out #Vanderpumprules pic.twitter.com/cCbZylK6IA — Mark (@MarkJCampbell) March 30, 2023

I need James to stop petting and kissing Ally every second. It’s getting weird 🥴.. and making me nervous 🤣🤣 #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/FnsCBI84Xi — MyMommainthe80’s (@mymommainthe80) March 23, 2023