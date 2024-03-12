Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Member Ally Lewber Enters the Music Scene "Ally’s going to be starting her musical journey," James Kennedy said of Ally Lewber's music career." We're going to be having some singles for her." By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 12 2024, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Since joining Vanderpump Rules as a full-time cast member, Ally Lewber's life has been a whirlwind of never-ending opportunities. While many fans know the Bravolebrity as a spiritual astrologer who's dating her dashing co-star James Kennedy, she's now making a name for herself in a different industry.

Article continues below advertisement

For those unaware, Ally is taking a cue from her DJ boyfriend and diving headfirst into the world of music! Read on for all the known details about the brunette beauty's fabulous new career move.

Source: Getty Images Ally is making music with her DJ boyfriend and 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star, James Kennedy.

Article continues below advertisement

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ally Lewber ventures into the music industry.

On Aug. 14, 2023, James revealed that Ally was in the recording studio! But he didn't stop there — James even treated fans to a glimpse of his girl in action, sharing a photo of her in the sound booth on his Instagram Story. He also posted a black-and-white pic of Ally chilling with songwriter Jordan James and the musical sensation Safety Meeting Music.

Fast forward to November 2023, and James and Ally released their debut single: "I Believe in You." He couldn't contain his excitement, sharing the scoop in an Instagram Story on November 30. James also shared why they teamed up with Station Little's co-founder Jordan Omley, praising the brand's positive vibes and messages for kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"We wanted to work with Station Little just because of the great messages towards kids," James said. "Jordan runs the whole Station with his wife and a couple of other people, and they've just been doing amazing things. Lance Bass was actually just featured on the last [song], and I love what they're doing… all positive stuff."

Article continues below advertisement

In December of that same year, James and Ally spilled more deets to Us Weekly. James told the outlet that he and Ally had been cooking up a storm in the studio all year! In fact, "I Believe in You" is just a sneak preview — there's a whole new collection of music dropping soon.

Ally later dove into the song's essence, describing it as "educational and inspiring." She added, "This song is all about following your dreams, which is a message that I'm very passionate about. I'm from Ohio and moved to L.A. with some big dreams, and I know [James] agrees and had some big dreams as well."

Article continues below advertisement

Although this marks their first collaboration, James disclosed that he and his multitalented girlfriend have big plans to drop more musical gems together soon. "Ally’s going to be starting her musical journey early next year. We're going to be having some singles for her," he told Us. "We're just having a lot of fun and making as much music as we can. We love writing, and we've got the piano here in the living room and the guitar, and we just like to stay musical and collab as much as we can."

Article continues below advertisement

Ally has been treating her TikTok followers to some awesome covers!

Since dropping her debut single, Ally's been serenading her TikTok followers with her musical prowess. On Christmas Day 2023, she hit us right in the feels with a cover of Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' acclaimed track "I Remember Everything." And as if her vocals weren't enough to captivate us, Ally dazzled us with her expert acoustic guitar skills, strumming away like a true maestro!

On Jan. 20, 2024, Ally treated her fans to a rendition of "The Ballad of Lucy Gray Baird," a folk song made famous by Rachel Zegler in the 2023 blockbuster The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. And like clockwork, she wowed her followers once more, effortlessly playing the guitar while belting out the heartbreaking lyrics.

Article continues below advertisement