Graham Cracker, Who? 'Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy's Dog Has a New Name Now Graham was initially given to Raquel by her parents as a congratulatory gift, meaning that when her relationship with James ended, so did his access to the dog. By Sheridan Singleton Feb. 21 2024, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

Graham the Golden Doodle, who was given to Raquel Leviss in 2018, has a new name! Raquel and James Kennedy first got together in 2016 and dealt with plenty of highs and lows throughout their relationship. There were several instances featured on Vanderpump Rules citing alleged infidelity on James’ part. Despite these whispers, the couple moved in together in 2018. Raquel was also gifted the pup in 2018, and now, six years later, Graham Cracker has a home and a new name.

When Graham was given to Raquel as a present from her parents, he was also made a part of her and James’s hopeful future together as a couple. After moving in and adopting the goldendoodle, the couple named him Graham Cracker. Things seemed to be on the right track for the couple, despite the on-again-off-again cheating rumors that followed James. He proposed to Raquel in 2021, and the future was brighter than ever.

Where is James Kennedy's dog Graham now? Meet Hippie!

Unfortunately, the engagement between Raquel and James ended, as they announced at the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion. Their breakup also meant that James had to leave Graham behind. Now the besties have been reunited, thanks in part to Lisa Vanderpump’s interference. The pup was reunited with James and given a new name, Hippie.

Why did Raquel Leviss give up her dog Graham?

Graham was initially given to Raquel by her parents as a congratulatory gift, meaning that when her relationship with James ended, so did his access to the dog. After Scandoval rocked the internet and Raquel’s life, Raquel apparently decided to give him up. TMZ reported that she dropped him off at a shelter and said he had behavioral issues. She entered into a mental health facility shortly after.

How did Graham, now known as Hippie, end up with James Kennedy?

Lisa Vanderpump received word that Graham had been turned over, and that he was in danger of being put down. Being the avid dog lover that she is, she adopted the pup before informing James that she had him. Thanks to Lisa’s intervention, the pup was reunited with James and his other new owner, Ally Lewber, James’s girlfriend.

Why did James change Graham’s name to Hippie?