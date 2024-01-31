'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Reveals Family Relocated to Los Angeles

Step into the glittery world of Lala Kent, the TV personality who burst onto our screens in 2015 and strutted her way into the cast of Bravo's popular reality series Vanderpump Rules. Lala's been busy building her empire, leveraging her celebrity status to publish a memoir, spill the tea on her podcast, and even launch her own makeup line.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, while we've all ogled at Lala's professional prowess, the burning question remains: What's the scoop on her life when the cameras aren't rolling? Sure, we've seen snippets of Lala's life as a fierce mama to little Ocean Kent Emmett, but what about the people who shaped the woman we see today? Join us as we dig deep into Lala's family, shining the spotlight on her mom and brothers!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

'Vanderpump Rules' cast member Lala Kent has two brothers.

Alright, we won't keep all of you Vanderpump Rules enthusiasts in suspense any longer! Lala Kent's got not one, but two brothers: Easton and Brandon Burningham. She and Easton hail from Salt Lake City, Utah, where they were raised by their loving parents, Kent (1954-2018) and Lisa Burningham.

Easton isn't just any brother; he's the co-host of their hit podcast, Give Them Lala. But wait, there's so much more! He's also the best uncle in town (#unclegoals), showering Lala's adorable little kiddo, Ocean, with love and posting all their precious (and chaotic) moments on his Instagram feed.

Article continues below advertisement

And then there's Brandon, the mellow half-brother of the family. While Lala and Easton light up the limelight, Brandon prefers to keep things low-key, steering clear of all the glitz and glam. Major props to Brandon for setting boundaries and living his absolute best life – because, hey, fame's not everyone's cup of tea!

Article continues below advertisement

Easton currently lives in the same apartment complex as Lala.

During the Vanderpump Rules special, dubbed "Decade of Rumors and Lies," diehard fans got a sneak peek into Lala's family life. In one juicy tidbit from Season 11, she spills the beans about her cozy family setup, revealing how they've all been flocking together in recent years. "I think of my family as a pod of orcas," Lala says in an interview. "You just add to the pod — no one ever leaves."

Later on, Lala chats with her mom, Lisa, about how she and Easton took Ocean on a trip to the park that day. She then reveals Easton has now become her neighbor as he lives in the same apartment complex. Then, in a confessional, Lala spills more deets about their living arrangement.

Article continues below advertisement

"My mama lives with me now. She picked up her entire life from Utah, moved it to L.A., and she helps me raise Ocean," Lala explains. "My brother Easton felt a little bit left behind, and he actually moved into the same complex."