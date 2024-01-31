Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Want All the Details About Lala Kent's Next Pregnancy Lala Kent recently opened up about having a second baby via intrauterine insemination (IUI), and 'Vanderpump Rules' fans want to know what's going on. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 31 2024, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

It's no secret that things didn't end well for Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, the father of her daughter. But after she opened up about intrauterine insemination (IUI), it left some of Lala's fans wondering if she is pregnant with her second baby now, or if she has plans in the far off future to have another baby solo.

According to Lala on Watch What Happens Live, her relationship with ex Emmett is nonexistent, and viewers have seen that she co-parents with her mom, who lives with her, more than her daughter Ocean's father. It's no wonder she decided to take it upon herself to have another child by herself from the start.

Is Lala Kent really having a second baby?

Except for the early days of Lala's relationship with Randall on Vanderpump Rules, Lala is an open book when it comes to romance and her personal life. That goes for off the show too, by the way. And in a January 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, she went even further when she revealed her plans to have a second baby via IUI.

Lala told the outlet that she was "really open to anything" in regards to having a second child on her own. And before she got pregnant with daughter Ocean, she had been open to in vitro fertilization (IVF). She had even been open to the idea of adoption. So for Lala to take the route of IUI, which involves putting sperm directly into the uterus, it makes sense.

Lala Kent is not pregnant yet.

Before you start wondering if we're finally going to see a pregnant Lala on Vanderpump Rules (she had daughter Ocean when the show took a break during the COVID-19 pandemic), don't get ahead of yourself just yet. But, she told Cosmopolitan, things are moving along in the process, and Lala even picked a donor for her second baby.

"I'm in the process of tracking my periods and ovulation days, and I'm in close connection with my fertility specialist," she told the outlet. "We've got all our ducks in a row. The donor is secured, which I'm super excited about."

What happened between Lala and Emmett on 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Before Lala and Randall separated, they'd been engaged. But after Lala learned about allegations regarding Randall's alleged infidelity, she broke things off with him. Unlike Lala's co-star Ariana Madix and her breakup with cheating ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, viewers didn't see much of Lala and Randall's downfall on the show.