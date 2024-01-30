Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Will Appear on Season 11— Here's What We Know About His Return 'Vanderpump Rules' alum Jax Taylor will be featured in Season 11 of the Bravo reality series. Read on for when and why we can expect his return. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 30 2024, Published 5:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules possibly gave up the biggest scandal in all of VPR history when we learned that Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss. Ever since, fans have itching for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, and finally, it's here. The hit Bravo series' latest installment premieres on Jan. 30, 2024, and will most definitely shed light on the aftermath of #Scandoval.

We can also expect a surprise return from a certain Vanderpump Rules alum. In the Season 11 trailer, Jax Taylor (real name Jason Michael Cauchi), who appeared in the series from 2013 to 2020, makes a cameo. This is exciting for many reasons, but particularly because the last time Jax was in front of the cameras, he and Tom Sandoval had a major falling out. So, when can we expect to see Jax during Season 11? And will be reconciling with Tom? Keep reading to find out.

When will we see Jax Taylor on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11?'

In the Season 11 VPR teaser, Jax is seen grabbing a bite with his former boss, Lisa Vanderpump. While I'm sure they're having a juicy conversation that hopefully involves Jax opening up about his new role as a dad, fans are crossing their fingers that Jax will also be trading words with Tom.

The good news is that we have confirmation that the two men will be having a sit-down discussion during Season 11. Executive producer Sheonna Mix spoke about this mini-reunion between the ex-friends at Bravocon 2023 per Bravo. She said: “There’s going to be this amazing moment with Jax Taylor where he has the opportunity to talk, for lack of a better word, to Tom Sandoval.

This is a moment that we never thought we'd see happen given that Jax previously Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2020 that he had “zero interest in talking” to Tom again.