Whatever Happened to Laura-Leigh From 'Vanderpump Rules'? Checking In on the Former Cast Member Even though Laura-Leigh Moser was amazing on 'Vanderpump Rules,' she actually had a hard time on set. With all that behind her, where is she now? By Sarah Walsh Jan. 30 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Laura-Leigh Moser, known simply as Laura-Leigh, captured viewers' attention during the inaugural season of Vanderpump Rules. But even though we fell in love with the Juliard-trained actress, her experience wasn't all fun and games.

Instead, her journey on the Bravo show was marked by a tumultuous relationship with Jax Taylor and a dramatic exit that hinted at a promising acting career. Now, years after the cameras stopped rolling at SUR, fans find themselves wondering: Where is Laura-Leigh from Vanderpump Rules today?

What happened to Laura-Leigh on 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Source: Instagram/@bluejeanbaby214

Laura-Leigh made her debut on Vanderpump Rules during its maiden season in 2013, where she entered the scene as a waitress at Lisa Vanderpump's famous restaurant SUR. Her introduction was not without drama, as she became entangled in a complicated romantic web with none other than Jax Taylor. Fresh from his breakup with Stassi Schroeder, Jax found solace in the company of Laura-Leigh, leading to a passionate but short-lived relationship.

Their on-screen romance was fraught with ups and downs, culminating in a memorable breakup scene at SUR. Laura-Leigh accused Jax of emotional abuse, while he admitted to using her as a distraction to get over Stassi. The intense confrontation, documented in the first season, showcased the complexities of relationships within the glamorous yet tumultuous world of Vanderpump Rules.

Her departure from the show marked a turning point as she left to pursue her true passion – acting. In a dramatic twist, Laura-Leigh announced her exit in the Season 1 finale, revealing a golden opportunity: a role in a movie alongside Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston! The film, We're the Millers (more on Laura-Leigh's role in a moment!), proved to be a massive success, grossing over $270 million worldwide. As Laura-Leigh bid farewell to SUR, she embarked on a journey that would lead her beyond the reality TV.

What movies was Laura-Leigh in?

Laura-Leigh's departure from Vanderpump Rules was not just an exit; it was the beginning of a flourishing acting career. Her time at the Juilliard School and her dedication to the craft paved the way for numerous roles on both the big and small screens.

One of her notable achievements post-Vanderpump Rules was her role as Kymberly in the 2013 comedy We're the Millers. Starring alongside Jennifer Aniston, Laura-Leigh played a stripper in a performance that showcased her versatility as an actress. The film's commercial success solidified Laura-Leigh's presence in the entertainment industry.

In addition to her breakout role, Laura-Leigh has graced various projects, displaying a range that extends beyond the realm of reality TV. She co-starred in the parody film Tooken in 2015 and took on a significant role in the 2018 black comedy mystery film Under the Silver Lake, sharing the screen with Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough. Television also embraced Laura-Leigh as she became a series regular on the second season of the Lifetime series The Client List.