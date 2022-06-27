Jennifer Aniston Has a Nine-Figure Net Worth
A-lister Jennifer Aniston is more than just a successful actress. The businesswoman, producer, and director has been a household name since the '90s, when she starred as Rachel Green on the hit NBC show Friends.
But beyond her role on Friends, the iconic series that aired from 1994 to 2004, Jennifer has gone on to accomplish big things in the industry — and she has the accolades (and wealth) to prove it. The Emmy, Golden Globe, and two-time Screen Actors Guild award winner even has a motion picture star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
So, what is Jennifer Aniston's net worth? It's a rather impressive sum.
What is Jennifer Aniston's net worth?
According to multiple sources, Jennifer Aniston is worth upward of $300 million. In fact, Celebrity Net Worth lists the star's net worth at $320 million — crediting the beginnings of her massive wealth to the NBC sitcom Friends. The outlet explains that over its 10-year run, "each cast member of Friends earned around $90 million in base salary alone from the show before backend bonuses and ongoing royalties."
Jennifer Aniston
Actress, producer, director, businesswoman
Net worth: 320 million
Jennifer Aniston is an actress who rose to Hollywood's A-list for her role in the ensemble cast of NBC's Friends.
Birth date: Feb. 11, 1969
Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif.
Birth name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston
Father: John Aniston
Mother: Nancy Dow
Education: Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School
Marriages: Brad Pitt (m. 2000; div. 2005); Justin Theroux (m. 2015; sep. 2017)
To date, Jennifer (and the rest of her castmates) earn an annual $20 million in royalties, according to Cosmopolitan, which breaks down to 2 percent of the total $1 billion in revenue that the show brings in per year. Plus, the 2021 Friends: The Reunion special, which aired on HBO Max, earned each of the six leads a sum of "at least" $2.5 million, per Variety.
But Friends is far from the only project that Jennifer has been involved in, though it does account for a hefty percentage of her overall wealth. Jennifer has been in nearly 50 movies to date, according to Cosmopolitan, and reportedly made $75 million from film paychecks between 1997 and 2011. Those films include 1999's Office Space, 2002's The Good Girl, and 2003's Bruce Almighty, all of which were huge box-office successes.
And while she has mainly opted for big-screen projects in recent years, you can catch Jennifer on TV in The Morning Show — the Apple TV Plus series she also executive-produces — which was renewed in January 2022 for a Season 3. Back in 2019, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that both Jennifer and her costar, Reese Witherspoon, had negotiated a $2 million-per-episode fee, adding that their deals were said to be even higher if "producing fees and ownership points" were taken into consideration.
But Jennifer's professional acting credits don't even account for all of her wealth. The Cake star has participated in many brand endorsements, the first of which was with Microsoft in the '90s. In 2013, she became the face of skincare brand Aveeno, a partnership for which she signed an "eight-figure" deal. She was also paid "around $5 million" to appear in print and TV ads for Emirates Airlines, has endorsed Smartwater, Shire eyedrops, and created nine perfumes between 2010 and 2020.