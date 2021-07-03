Jennifer Aniston’s Doppelgänger Perfectly Channels Rachel Green in Viral TikTok

Jennifer Aniston’s Doppelgänger Perfectly Channels Rachel Green in Viral TikTokBy Dan Clarendon
Jul. 3 2021, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
A Jennifer Aniston doppelgänger has TikTok fooled, so much so that viral sensation Lisa Tranel had to update her TikTok bio to clarify that she’s not the Friends star.
In case you haven’t seen her June 30, 2021 video, Lisa gets Jennifer’s mannerisms and body language down to a tee, and we’re all just waiting for the actress to comment on Lisa’s impression — and maybe even share the video with her 37.5 million Instagram followers.
Lisa’s @she_plusthree TikTok account went viral after she channeled Rachel Green.
In the clip, Lisa lip-syncs a Rachel Green quote from the Friends Season 3 episode “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister.” In the scene in question, the Jennifer Aniston character vents to Monica (Courteney Cox) about being told to serve coffee at her new Fortunata Fashions job.
“Oh, I want to quit,” Rachel says in that audio clip. “But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think, why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they are interested in.”
And for some TikTok users, it’s not until the laugh track at the very end of the audio clip that they realize that it’s not actually Jennifer in the TikTok video!
Commenters are blown away … and trying to get Jennifer to meet her lookalike.
As of the time of this writing, Lisa’s video has 3.2 million views and more than 8,000 comments.
“I actually thought it was Jennifer Aniston!” one person commented. “Wow!”
Another wrote: “Wow, nailed the facial expressions and everything!”
A third user observed that Lisa looks “more like Rachel than Rachel does!”
For her part, Lisa chimed in after a commenter asked someone to “tag Jennifer Aniston and get them together.”
“I’m 100 percent down with that!” Lisa wrote back. “I feel like @ellendegeneres should make this happen.”
Lisa Tranel doesn’t see the resemblance.
In her Instagram Stories, Lisa — who often tags her Insta posts with hashtags like #momlife #momsofinstagram #fitmom #dtx and #dallastx — took a screenshot of all the press coverage about her TikTok video, including stories from E! News, Glamour, and Cosmopolitan. “Is this real life?” she wrote.
And in the next Stories update, she said, “What is happening?”
A few hours later, Lisa reflected on her viral fame… and told viewers that she doesn’t think she and the Morning Show actress look alike.
“So, the last two days have been pretty crazy,” she said. “I had a TikTok video that went viral because apparently, everyone thinks I look like Jennifer Aniston. It all kind of started as a joke and then kind of blew up. For the record, I don’t really feel I look like Jennifer Aniston and my family doesn’t either. But also, I’ve got all these followers on Instagram now, so welcome to the show.”
But Lisa only needs to read more of her TikTok comments to know how striking the resemblance is. “You really just thought we wouldn’t know you were Jennifer Aniston,” one commenter quipped.