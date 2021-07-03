Jennifer Aniston’s Doppelgänger Perfectly Channels Rachel Green in Viral TikTok

In the clip, Lisa lip-syncs a Rachel Green quote from the Friends Season 3 episode “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister.” In the scene in question, the Jennifer Aniston character vents to Monica (Courteney Cox) about being told to serve coffee at her new Fortunata Fashions job.

“Oh, I want to quit,” Rachel says in that audio clip. “But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think, why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they are interested in.”

And for some TikTok users, it’s not until the laugh track at the very end of the audio clip that they realize that it’s not actually Jennifer in the TikTok video!