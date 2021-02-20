A TikTok User Warns This Rachel Montage From ‘Friends’ May “Ruin Your Life”

In the Jan. 14, 2021 upload — which currently has a million views and more than 175,000 likes — cts.trphe stitches a response onto a prompt from user sheherzog, who asked, “What is a trope in media that once you saw it you could not unsee it?”

Cts.trphe responds : “OK, so technically, this isn’t a trope, but … Jennifer Aniston has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts on any show that she’s in. It’s very specific and it’s very hard to unsee once you notice it.”

The TikTok video then cuts to a montage of Jennifer, in character as Rachel Green on Friends, clearing her throat before speaking a line in more than a dozen scenes from the ever-popular NBC sitcom. “These are just the ones in Friends,” cts.trphe wrote in a caption.

And in the comments, cts.trphe wrote, “Poor Jen Jen. Someone get her a lozenge.”