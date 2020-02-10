We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
screen-shot-2020-02-10-at-40655-pm-1581368846043.png
Source: YouTube

Rachel Green's Best Fashion Moments, in Honor of Jennifer Aniston's Birthday

By

Jennifer Aniston's character on Friends, Rachel Green, was best known for her iconic layered haircut, many painful teachable moments, and (maybe) being "on a break." But most importantly, Rachel was a '90s style kween — as an aspiring fashion merchandiser (until she was able to land a job at Bloomies) — she was always serving up some serious ~lewks.~