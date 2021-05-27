Could We BE Any More Excited About 'Friends: The Reunion'?! (SPOILERS)By Anna Garrison
May. 27 2021, Published 1:04 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Friends: The Reunion.
The reunion the world has been waiting for is finally here! Friends: The Reunion premiered on May 27, 2021, on HBO Max, and fans are overjoyed. Seeing Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica, and Phoebe again on their iconic soundstage sparked nostalgic tears in viewers, but it made fans without HBO Max curious to know what insider spoilers and secrets were revealed in the two-hour special.
Don't worry, Friends fans! Here's what happened on Friends: The Reunion special.
Will 'Friends: The Reunion' be a series? There's enough behind the scenes content for more episodes.
Not only did Friends: The Reunion highlight the main cast of Friends returning to Studio 24, where the show first began, but it also featured interviews with the creators: David Crane, Marta Kauffman, and producer Kevin Bright. The creators discussed how they cast the iconic characters fans know and love today and aired clips from the filming of the show, which took place in front of a live studio audience.
The special aired a bunch of Friends bloopers that were previously unavailable to viewers. The cast also played trivia games to jog their memories about the show. One big reveal was the reason Joey wore a sling in "The One With the Jam"; he dislocated his shoulder in "The One Where No One's Ready."
Actors from the show who stopped by the studio to reminisce with the main cast of Friends included Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Tom Selleck (Richard), Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould (Judy and Jack Geller), Larry Hankin (Mr. Heckles), James Michael Tyler (Gunther), and Thomas Lennon (Joey's hand twin). Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green) celebrated Friends via Zoom.
One of the biggest shocks to fans was David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admitting they shared mutual crushes on one another during Season 1 of Friends. But both were always in relationships, so they did not act upon their feelings.
"We were like ships passing in the night," said David. "We channeled that love and admiration for one another into Ross and Rachel's relationship," Jennifer chimed in.
Sadly, despite the plethora of behind-the-scenes footage and stories that could be turned into an entire Friends: The Reunion series, it seems, for now, the reunion is only one two-hour special. Depending upon the reception of the reunion, this could change in the future, but Friends: The Reunion makes no promises about continuing.
Special guests on 'Friends: The Reunion' appeared via Zoom and in person to celebrate the show.
Previously announced special guests who weren't on Friends appeared to gush about the show. Fans such as David Beckham, Kit Harington, BTS, Lady Gaga, and Malala Yousafzai all spoke about their admiration for the show via Zoom, with Lady Gaga even duetting "Smelly Cat" with Lisa Kudrow while sporting Phoebe's signature hairstyle.
Justin Bieber, Cara Delevigne, Cindy Crawford, and Matt LeBlanc himself all participated in a fashion show inspired by various costumes throughout the series, much to the delight of the actors and James Corden.
The global phenomenon that was Friends has left a lasting impact on Hollywood and the entertainment industry. We're sure this won't be the last we see of Friends. Maybe they'll do another reunion in three years for the 20th anniversary? We couldn't BE any more excited to see what happens.
Friends: The Reunion is now streaming on HBO Max.