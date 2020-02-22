The One Where There's a 'Friends' Reunion Special

The One Where There's a 'Friends' Reunion SpecialBy Sara Belcher
Despite the cast of the hit show Friends denying that they'd ever do a reboot or spinoff series of the show, it looks like the pressure finally got to them, because The Hollywood Reporter just revealed that there is, in fact, a reunion special in the works.
Coming during the 25th anniversary of the show, it was revealed that the original cast and crew are working on a reunion special for the show.
Filming hasn't even started yet for it, so there are still a lot of details that are unclear. But here's everything we know so far about the reunion special that will be hitting our screens soon.
The entire original cast and creators will be returning for the special.
That's right, you get Rachel and Joey and Ross and Monica and Phoebe and Chandler. This is huge, considering most of them have said individually that they wouldn't participate in more Friends episodes. When the group did a look-back on the show in 2016 as a tribute to their director, James Burrows, Matthew Perry was not in attendance.
While they're also bringing the original creators to the special, it'll actually be an unscripted reunion. This means we won't know much about the content of the reunion until it airs.
It will premiere with the release of HBO Max.
The reunion special will air on HBO Max, HBO's new streaming service they're debuting in addition to HBO Go and HBO Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The service is currently set to launch in May of 2020, and it's already got a plethora of big names attached to it.
HBO Max bought the rights to stream the entire Friends series for $85 million a year, with an agreement to keep the rights to stream for five years. They bought out Netflix, which fought to keep the show on its platform.
Having an exclusive Friends reunion special to air alongside the show, though, will likely increase its subscriber count from the beginning, since the internet went wild when the show was originally announced to leave Netflix.
However, if they're going to premiere it with the release of HBO Max, filming will likely need to start soon.
The special was confirmed in February.
On Friday, Feb. 22, the Friends cast all took to Instagram with the same announcement. "It’s happening... " they wrote alongside an old photo of Chandler, Joey, Ross, Phoebe, Rachel, and Monica from the original series.
In case you were wondering, the six actors will reportedly be paid between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Since the entire cast has been very vocal about not wanting to do a reboot, the fact that an unscripted reunion is officially happening likely has fans over the moon. Still, Jennifer Aniston had previously admitted that she's onboard with it.
"We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is," she once told Ellen Degeneres. "So we're just trying. We're working on something."
For longtime Friends fans, it's a dream come true.
