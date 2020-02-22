We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-2575780-1573686007066.jpg
Source: Getty

The One Where There's a 'Friends' Reunion Special

By

Despite the cast of the hit show Friends denying that they'd ever do a reboot or spinoff series of the show, it looks like the pressure finally got to them, because The Hollywood Reporter just revealed that there is, in fact, a reunion special in the works.

Coming during the 25th anniversary of the show, it was revealed that the original cast and crew are working on a reunion special for the show.

Filming hasn't even started yet for it, so there are still a lot of details that are unclear. But here's everything we know so far about the reunion special that will be hitting our screens soon.