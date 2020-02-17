We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
who-is-matthew-perry-dating-1581960312312.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Has Matthew Perry Found His Lobster? Meet the 'Friends' Star’s New GF

By

While some of us have been mourning the loss of Friends for more than 15 years (can you believe that show ended more than 15 years ago?!), others of us have tried to keep Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey in our lives by keeping tabs on the actors who played them. That’s gotten a lot easier now that all six of them (finally) have Instagram accounts. Now we can just scroll through our feeds to see what our favorite celebs are getting up to.

Matthew Perry is the most recent Friends star to join Instagram, so naturally, we’ve got questions. Mostly, we want to know: Who is Matthew Perry dating? And as it turns out, there have been some recent developments on that front.