Has Matthew Perry Found His Lobster? Meet the 'Friends' Star’s New GF

While some of us have been mourning the loss of Friends for more than 15 years (can you believe that show ended more than 15 years ago?!), others of us have tried to keep Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey in our lives by keeping tabs on the actors who played them. That’s gotten a lot easier now that all six of them (finally) have Instagram accounts. Now we can just scroll through our feeds to see what our favorite celebs are getting up to.