Oh. My. God. 'Friends' Fans Think Matthew Perry Had a Stroke — Did He Really?

In 2016, Matthew Perry appeared on The Graham Norton Show while promoting his stint on the West End in The End of Longing. During the interview, Matthew was still all fun and jokes as they discussed his days on Friends, but fans could tell he was a little off-kilter.

The actor's mouth looked a little droopy on one side, and his speech was much slower and stilted. So fans began to wonder whether Matthew Perry, whose speech pattern reminded them of someone who'd had a stroke, had suffered one as well.

At the time, Matthew Perry was not public about whether or not he had a stroke.