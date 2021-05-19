Oh. My. God. 'Friends' Fans Think Matthew Perry Had a Stroke — Did He Really?By Jamie Lerner
We all thought that the Friends cast would be there for us forever, and now we’re finally getting the reunion we’ve asked for for the past 19 years. However, one Friend has been in the limelight for more than his acting chops. Matthew Perry, who’s best known for playing the sarcastic and quick-witted Chandler Bing, has repeatedly worried fans over the years during his appearances.
Matthew Perry has publicly struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, which has affected his health over time. After years of failed TV shows and alarming interviews, Friends fans continue to ask the same question: Did Matthew Perry have a stroke? Here’s what we know.
In 2016, many fans began to ask if Matthew Perry had had a stroke.
In 2016, Matthew Perry appeared on The Graham Norton Show while promoting his stint on the West End in The End of Longing. During the interview, Matthew was still all fun and jokes as they discussed his days on Friends, but fans could tell he was a little off-kilter.
The actor's mouth looked a little droopy on one side, and his speech was much slower and stilted. So fans began to wonder whether Matthew Perry, whose speech pattern reminded them of someone who'd had a stroke, had suffered one as well.
At the time, Matthew Perry was not public about whether or not he had a stroke.
Matthew Perry has had a lot of health issues since his days on ‘Friends.’
It’s pretty well known by now that Matthew Perry struggled with a drug and alcohol addiction during his days on Friends. He’s famously said that he doesn’t remember shooting certain seasons, and was in and out of rehab for many years. To this day, he still participates in rehabilitation programs in order to maintain his sobriety.
Likely because of his struggles with drugs and alcohol, Matthew Perry has also struggled with his health. Although he’s only 51 years old, he’s been in and out of the hospital many times. In 2018, Matthew spent three months recovering from a surgery due to a gastrointestinal perforation. Luckily, Matthew recovered from the potentially fatal incident.
Some fans have confused Matthew Perry with another celebrity who did have a confirmed stroke.
Matthew Perry isn’t the only Perry in Hollywood who struggled openly with addiction. Luke Perry, famous for playing the handsome bad boy Dylan McKay on 90210, and later for playing Archie’s dad in Riverdale, died in 2019 from a stroke. Because of the rumors surrounding Matthew Perry’s health at the time, many fans mixed up Matthew Perry and Luke Perry.
Sadly, Luke Perry was only 52 when he died of a fatal and unexpected stroke, and fans across the globe were mourning the iconic actor’s death. Since Matthew Perry has his own legacy, Friends fans are extra concerned for his health as well.
Fans are still concerned that Matthew Perry had a stroke.
After a recent promo shared by People for the upcoming HBO Friends reunion, rumors that Matthew Perry had had a stroke came roaring back to the forefront. The funny man appeared to speak slower than his cohorts, and Matthew's slurred speech patterns reminded many of his 2016 Graham Norton interview.
But seeing Matthew Perry surrounded by his old cast of Friends on TV again is a promising sign that his health is improving, which we are certainly crossing our fingers for. Could we BE any more excited to see the gang back together again?
Friends: The Reunion premieres on HBO Max on May 27.