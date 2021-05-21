Lisa Kudrow Was Pregnant With Her First Son, Julian, While Shooting 'Friends'

Now 23, Julian is ready and rearing to follow in his mom's footsteps. Having graduated from the University of Southern California, School of Cinematic Arts, in May 2021, he is intent on pursuing a career as an actor and director.

As Lisa told Conan, Julian got into Friends partly because of peer pressure. He hasn't seen every episode.

"I just know he hasn't seen every episode," Lisa said. "I know for a while in school, people were watching it and he kind of felt like he had to so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching and he did really think that everybody else was very funny. But I know that he would say, 'And you're funny too.'"