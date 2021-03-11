Serendipity Releases New 'Friends'-Themed Ice Cream — Where to Buy It?

Get ready to dig in to the newly released delicious pints of ice cream by Serendipity Brands . The premium ice cream brand was inspired by the iconic New York City restaurant that became famous for its decadent desserts.

After releasing mouth-watering pints of flavors which include Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Humble Pie, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, and more — Serendipity is now offering customers a new lineup of delicious flavors inspired by fan-favorite television shows and movies.

Keep reading to find out about the tasty ice cream flavors and where to buy Serendipity ice cream near you!