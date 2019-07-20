Where to Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day 2019

You scream, I scream, we all scream for FREE ice cream , because it's National Ice Cream Day on July 21 and there's really nothing better than free ice cream. Considering almost every state in the country is melting (thanks, heatwave), we're more than happy to take advantage of an ice cream deal or two (or three...can we make it a marathon?) to cool down. Everywhere from Carvel, to Baskin-Robbins, to Whole Foods is offering a tasty ice cream promotion, whether it's straight-up free ice cream, or a buy one, get one free deal. National Ice Cream day is happening across the entire country, so make sure you save room for a cone or two. Here are the places that are offering ice cream deals!

1. Carvel

Source: iStock

Stop by a Carvel location and get yourself a scoop of ice cream; you'll get a free cup of ice cream (or soft serve), so go with a friend and split the cost! This deal lasts all day long.

1. Cold Stone Creamery

Source: iStock

Okay, yes there is free ice cream involved...but there's a catch. You need to join Cold Stone's rewards program by July 20 to get that sweet BOGO free deal happening on the 21st. If you get $30 in gift cards online, you'll get yourself a $10 gift card for yourself.

1. Yogurtland

From 1-6 p.m., get yourself a BOGO off deal at all Yogurtland locations. And you know what that means: sweet, sweet toppings (gummy bears and Cap 'n crunch or go home, IMHO).

1. Baskin-Robbins

Source: iStock

Want ice cream but don't want to leave your air-conditioned house? We get it. Get *free* delivery through DoorDash on Baskin-Robbins orders on $10 or more (just use the code STRANGERTHINGS before you check out). If you do make it to the store, you can get two quarts for just $7.99.

1. Creamistry

Sign up for Creamistry's loyalty program and get a free Ruby Cacao Ice Cream if you spend as much or more on another ice cream. If you've never tried Creamistry, then you're in for a COOL treat (sorry not sorry): Creamistry makes their ice cream using liquid nitrogen. The future is now!

1. Dippin' Dots

Select locations (make sure to call and check beforehand) are giving away free mini-cups for two hours on the 21st. Get a cup and feel like you're a kid again (when's the last time you had Dippin' Dots?!).

1. Enlightened

Source: Instagram/Enlightened

To take advantage of Enlightened's National Ice Cream Day deal, you have to first to go their website and fill out a coupon form. You'll then get a coupon for a free pint of low-cal ice cream or bars. Who says National Ice Cream Day can't be healthy, amiright?

1. Godiva

#NationalIceCreamDay is right around the corner! GODIVA Boutiques are celebrating with a special offer on July 21st. Wondering what it is? Hint: It takes two 🍦🍦 pic.twitter.com/mzojZA1qwU — GODIVA (@GODIVA) July 15, 2019

If you're feeling fancy, visit a Godiva shop and get a BOGO 50 percent off deal. This includes soft serves and parfaits.

1. Halo Top

Halo Top, another low-cal ice cream option, is offering an awesome deal. The company partnered with Bumble and are giving away 5,000 coupons for a free box of Halo Top Pops through the dating app, as well as 5,000 coupons you can find on Halotop.com. Flavors you can get: Mint Chip, Chocolate Cookie Dough, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Peanut Butter Swirl.

1. Whole Foods

Source: iStock

Yup, even your fave health food store Whole Foods is celebrating National Ice Cream Day. You just need to be a Prime member! Prime members get 35 percent off ALL ice cream at Whole Foods Market. Best of all? It's not just on July 21. Get cheap ice cream between July 17 and July 30.

1. Museum of Ice Cream

Source: Instagram/Museum of Ice Cream

Remember the Museum of Ice Cream? The experiential "museum" popped up in several cities awhile back, and visitors could swim in sprinkles and pose with giant mint leaves. But Museum of Ice Cream is so, so much more. You can actually get cartons of Museum of Ice Cream ice cream at Target. And for National Ice Cream Day, you can get two pints for $8.

1. Johnny Rockets

OMG Free Shakes are coming! Come in July 21st for #NationalIceCreamDay 🍦 pic.twitter.com/GIfHgtWoV5 — Johnny Rockets (@JohnnyRockets) July 15, 2019

Milkshakes still count as ice cream, right? Right. Your fave diner chain, Johnny Rockets, is offering free milkshakes with every entrée. PLUS, everyone gets a free milkshake samples between 12-3 p.m. This starts July 18 and ends July 20 (the sample part, not the whole free milkshake part).

1. Petsmart

Source: Petsmart

Dogs deserve free ice cream too, okay?! At Petsmarts with a PetsHotel facility, your pup can get a free 4-ounce serving of ice cream with dog biscuit toppings! Don't worry, the ice cream is totally pupper-safe. Woof!

1. Dairy Queen

Source: iStock