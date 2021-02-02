Yes, McDonald's Birthday Cakes Are a Thing — But Don't Get Too Excited Just Yet

The answer to the question about McDonald's selling cakes is a bit complicated. Because, while some locations do, it's not a guarantee that your local restaurant sells them or has any on hand to add to your order.

According to those who have made TikTok videos about the cakes, most locations only serve them if they also have a McDonald's Play Place attached to them. It makes sense since the dessert is a birthday cake and kids had birthday parties at McDonald's once upon a time.