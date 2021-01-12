TikTok's Latest Food Hack Shows Users How to Easily Make the Perfect Tortilla Wrap

TikTok is no longer just the social media platform where users can watch dance videos, challenges, and lip-sync clips. Now, the viral app has become a space for people to share "hacks" that certainly make life a bit easier. From cooking a holiday meal to gift wrapping, TikTokers have been sharing their wealth of knowledge with the world.

In a new viral TikTok hack, users shared how you can make a restaurant-worthy wrap without making a big mess. Seriously, who hasn't made a wrap that when you bite into it, your ingredients slowly start making their way out of your sandwich and onto your plate? Or your ingredients are not evenly spaced in your wrap?

Keep reading to find out how you can make the perfect tortilla wrap using this viral TikTok hack.