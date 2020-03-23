TikTok Comes up With the Best Cooking Hacks — Here Are Our Favorites

If you remember what life was like before the coronavirus, you might remember when Christmas Crack was the talk of the town earlier this year. According to TikTok user coley.nevil, all you need to do is line a baking sheet with foil, grease with butter, and line with saltine crackers. Take one cup of butter, melt it with one cup of brown sugar, and boil for three minutes. Pour over the crackers, sprinkle with chocolate chips, spread it, and freeze.