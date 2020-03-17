TikTok's Whipped Coffee: A Complete Breakdown of the Viral Drink

Every day, a new viral trend emerges from the depths of TikTok, whether it entails requesting a special Starbucks order, completing some sort of challenge or prank, or doing a specific dance. And now — while everyone is quarantined in the comfort of their own homes — TikTok users have taken to the app to make a brand-new creation called whipped coffee.

For a breakdown on the new viral phenomenon, here's how you can make TikTok's whipped coffee.