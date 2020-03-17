TikTok's Whipped Coffee: A Complete Breakdown of the Viral Drink

TikTok's Whipped Coffee: A Complete Breakdown of the Viral DrinkBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Every day, a new viral trend emerges from the depths of TikTok, whether it entails requesting a special Starbucks order, completing some sort of challenge or prank, or doing a specific dance. And now — while everyone is quarantined in the comfort of their own homes — TikTok users have taken to the app to make a brand-new creation called whipped coffee.
For a breakdown on the new viral phenomenon, here's how you can make TikTok's whipped coffee.
What is whipped coffee and how did it become so popular on TikTok?
Basically, TikTok's new whipped coffee trend shows TikTok creators making a sophisticated coffee-based drink that truly looks like a next-level latte from a professional barista, but according to HITC, the creators behind the beverage don't have access to A-grade coffee machines or barista-level skills.
This is essentially the amateur barista's bold attempt to make a high-end beverage with barebones ingredients, tools, and skills, and honestly, the result — which is whipped coffee — looks truly amazing. In all honesty, I'm looking into making one for myself, and luckily, almost anyone can do it on their own.
How does one make whipped coffee?
Like I said before, making whipped coffee is relatively simple, and although the results appear to be fancy, just about anyone can do it. In terms of ingredients, you can buy everything you need from just about any convenience store, bodega, or grocery store — in fact, all you need is instant coffee, sugar, and water.
TikTok user @sumu_100 created a tutorial to teach non-baristas or TikTok insiders (aka viewers like myself) how to make whipped coffee. Start out by combining one teaspoon of instant coffee, one teaspoon of sugar, and then one teaspoon of water in a mug. Mix together for five minutes, and top it all off with milk. Then, presto! You are king of all coffee.
Here are the best whipped coffee videos on TikTok right now:
Whipped coffee TikTok videos are undeniably addicting to watch, and creators have gone on to make their own versions of the tantalizing drink. So while you're quarantined in your home these next few weeks, definitely watch all of them, and consider making some for yourself. Maybe you weren't planning on hopping aboard the TikTok train before, but now is a better time than ever to do so.
