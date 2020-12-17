Easy TikTok Gift Wrapping Hacks to Use This Holiday Season!

Again, not every present comes packaged in a rectangular shape. This TikToker shows off how to wrap an odd-shaped item, such as a plush toy. Instead of simply throwing the present in a gift bag, create your own with wrapping paper. You'll want to fold the paper into a trifold and fold the bottom part upwards and inwards. This creates a bag, which you can place your item in. Simply add a bit of ribbon for a handle (or not) and you're done!