The Nature's Cereal TikTok Trend Is a New and Healthy Way to Do Breakfast

Food lovers are in for a real treat thanks to the latest TikTok trend. While the social platform is loved by many for its dance challenges, pet-friendly trends, and household hacks, it’s also become a great resource for those who are looking for healthy recipes. After all, the Baked Oatmeal trend and the vegan chocolate almond butter craze is living proof.

However, when it comes to having a hearty breakfast, the nature’s cereal bowl is one that’s gaining major traction. While you may think that it’s just a combination of fruits and vegetables, this new trend adds interesting ingredients into the mix. Here’s everything we know.

He also mentioned that nature's cereal can help resolve any constipation problems you may be experiencing. The #NaturesCereal hashtag has already garnered almost 184 million views.

"Whenever I eat this cereal first thing in the morning, it helps with digestion,” says the TikToker. "But the number one thing that I notice when I eat this is the energy level. The energy level is through the roof. I literally felt like I could run a marathon."

And while this concoction may seem a bit out of the box — or even a stretch when it comes to the fruit in your cereal idea — it’s actually worth trying because of its health benefits.

The brainchild of TikToker @natures_ food , this breakfast cereal consists of pomegranate seeds, blackberries, and blueberries in a bowl, topped with fresh coconut water.

We can all agree that it’s super easy to rely on good ole pancakes, waffles, and eggs to give us the morning fuel we need. However, there is always a way to satisfy your hunger while also eating clean. And that’s what the nature’s cereal bowl trend on TikTok brings to the table.

Singer Lizzo is also a huge fan of nature’s cereal.

If you’ve been keeping up with Lizzo, then you know that the “Truth Hurts” songstress has experimented with various diets and has now become vegan. And nature’s cereal is right up her alley.

The star tried nature’s cereal on her own TikTok account, titling the video “It’s Addicting.” And it already has nearly 5 million views. "I'm addicted y'all," she shares. "It's really so good!"

"I don't know what it is about the coconut water but it's like, creamy. And the pomegranates give you that crunch," she continued. "Don't knock it until you try it."

And while some of her followers are a bit skeptical, most of them have been giving their approval as well. “This is the healthiest cereal I’ve ever seen,” one fan commented. “You got me wanting to try this now,” another fan commented.

The star followed the original instructions and added some ice into the mix. And it appears that her seal of approval has led to other creators trying out the breakfast trend for themselves.