TikTok's Baked Oatmeal Trend Is the New Way to Jazz up Breakfast

Calling all oatmeal lovers! There’s no denying that oatmeal serves as a top-tier breakfast food. You can incorporate it into your breakfast smoothies, eat it with fruit, or simply grab a granola bar with oatmeal as a snack or breakfast bar. It’s the true epitome of a versatile dish. So, it comes as no surprise that this food is at the center of TikTok’s latest trend.

Whether you’re a TikTok novice or veteran, the social media app has become a hub of funny videos, dance challenges, household hacks, and more. After all, the app has made pancake cereal a thing. And now the baked oatmeal trend — #bakedoats — is the latest breakfast-inspired meal that has creators jumping on the bandwagon.

So, what exactly is the baked oatmeal TikTok trend?

We can all agree that most people eat oatmeal with a selection of fruit and other fixings. And while that way is the standard that most of us have grown up on, TikTok is shaking the table with a new way to eat oatmeal.

Article continues below advertisement

The baked oatmeal TikTok trend has redefined the way we tackle the breakfast classic. While your first thought may be that the baked oatmeal trend is nothing more than the recipes you may have tried in the past, you’re in for a surprise.

Article continues below advertisement

This trend gives your oatmeal a fluffier, muffin-like texture than your average baked oatmeal square. In essence, your oatmeal will have a lighter consistency, which some people may prefer.

Article continues below advertisement

And while you may be scratching your head at how to create baked oatmeal the TikTok way, it’s actually pretty easy to do. It typically involves blending ingredients — oats with a combo of common baking ingredients like baking soda and eggs — and creating a batter. Since you’re blending all the ingredients, you won’t have a chunky oat texture.

Once complete, you’ll add that batter along with any additional toppings to a pan — think chocolate chips or sliced almonds — and bake for 10 minutes. As a result, you’ll score cake-like oatmeal that’s just as delicious as your classic recipe. And while you can follow the recipe on TikTok, you can also make it your own to create your trendy breakfast cake.