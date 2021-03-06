This Ramen Recipe From TikTok Combines Unexpected Items for a Delicious Dish

Welcome once again to another T ikTok food trend ! The app has become famous for its viral dance sensations, lip-synch icons, clothing hacks, and now, food trends. The latest sensation sweeping TikTok involves food that just about everyone keeps in their pantry: ramen noodles. Whether you're eating for lunch, a snack, or breakfast, we have the scoop on how to make the TikTok ramen recipe .

The internet's favorite reality star, Kylie Jenner , might also have something to do with this hack. Kylie fans will remember the makeup mogul posted her ramen hack over on Snapchat a few years ago, and it has since resurfaced on TikTok following the original ramen trend. Her method requires: a packet of instant ramen with seasoning, one egg, butter, garlic powder, and parsley.

While the exact details of its popularity are murky, fans of the platform will notice that ramen, like many other viral TikTok hacks, is pretty easy to obtain. Whipped coffee and the jalapeño challenge both involved snacks that were readily available (instant coffee, cream cheese) and unique. Now, even news platforms are trying this ramen trend, not only because it's fun, but because it tastes delicious!

Here's one viral TikTok ramen recipe, which includes everything bagel seasoning.

The ramen recipe is relatively simplistic and uses items found regularly in the kitchen. The only ingredients that you might need to purchase ahead of time include the Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel seasoning and whichever brand of chili flakes you prefer. The original tutorial doesn't give exact ingredient amounts, so make sure you taste the sauce to get the right ratio. You can also check out recipes like iamafoodblog for estimated measurements.

First, please note that whatever brand of ramen hides in your pantry is acceptable for use. You will not be utilizing the flavor packet at all, so there's no need to pick a specific brand. Next, start by cooking the ramen noodles separately and warming up a frying pan. Melt butter in the pan over medium heat, stirring in minced garlic and red pepper flakes. When the garlic is soft, add in the soy sauce and the brown sugar.

When your noodles are cooked, drain them and put them in a pan with your other ingredients. Push the noodles to one side of the pan and add an egg. Stir the noodles and the egg until everything is nicely scrambled, and then for a final touch, shake in your Everything But The Bagel seasoning. For those without a Trader Joe's nearby, Everything But The Bagel seasoning is a blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, coarse salt, minced garlic, and minced onion.

thank you tiktok ramen recipes 🥰🤤 pic.twitter.com/N5TGzPXyf8 — all-american cocksucker (@fritzfrond) January 9, 2021 Source: Twitter