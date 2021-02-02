TikTok Is Obsessed With This Feta Tomato Pasta Recipe That's so Easy to Make

If you're looking to save money on food and eat healthier, then you're probably better off just cooking for yourself. Of course there's a bit of a learning curve if you're not gastronomically inclined, which puts a lot of people off from primarily cooking for themselves. You begin to rely on the same dishes over and over again, and before you know it it's back to the Taco Bell drive-thru at 1 a.m.

But there are quick and easy recipes that are pretty healthy, like this tomato feta pasta that's all the rage on TikTok.