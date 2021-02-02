TikTok Is Obsessed With This Feta Tomato Pasta Recipe That's so Easy to Make

TikTok Is Obsessed With This Feta Tomato Pasta Recipe That's so Easy to MakeBy Mustafa Gatollari
Feb. 1 2021, Published 8:47 p.m. ET
If you're looking to save money on food and eat healthier, then you're probably better off just cooking for yourself. Of course there's a bit of a learning curve if you're not gastronomically inclined, which puts a lot of people off from primarily cooking for themselves. You begin to rely on the same dishes over and over again, and before you know it it's back to the Taco Bell drive-thru at 1 a.m.
But there are quick and easy recipes that are pretty healthy, like this tomato feta pasta that's all the rage on TikTok.
Why'd this tomato feta pasta get so famous on TikTok?
@FeelGoodFoodie posts tons of cool, as she puts it, "healthy'ish" recipes on the platform. While she's got plenty of easy-to-follow recipes that don't really require that many ingredients or cooking utensils, for some reason this one resonated with folks the most. Perhaps it had something to do with the fact that the ingredients can easily be found in any supermarket.
Or maybe because it's a vegetarian dish that could easily be turned vegan if you swap out the block of feta cheese for a vegan alternative. But for whatever reason, TikTok was really digging this specific food clip. It's been shared over 162,000 times and has nearly 750,000 likes.
Here's what you need to make TikTok's famous tomato feta pasta.
You're going to want a pot to boil your dry pasta in, a colander to strain all the pasta water, and then a baking safe pan. The list of ingredients is fairly inexpensive and easy to come by.
- 8 ounces pasta (any kind will do)
- 2 pints cherry tomatoes
- 8 ounce block of feta cheese
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1/4 cup of basil
Here's the process: Place all of the cherry tomatoes in the baking dish, then add the olive oil, salt, and pepper, mixing everything together. Then, add the block of feta cheese and drizzle some olive oil on that along with pepper. No need to add extra salt to the feta as its already pretty salty.
Then, place the baking dish inside the oven that's been preheated at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Leave it in there for 35 minutes. As it's cooking, it's time to make your pasta.
Again, you don't need to get fancy with it either — it can be linguini, angel hair, elbows, shells, whatever you like. In the TikTok she uses cavatappi though.
After the baking dish is done, all you need to do is add fresh garlic and basil, then break up the feta brick and mix everything with the tomatoes. When it's all nice and blended, you add the pasta to the baking dish and stir away. Voila! You've got a relatively healthy homemade pasta that'll knock your socks off, or so people say.
While there are tons of TikTokers who are appreciating the dish, and people who've purchased so much feta cheese from their local supermarkets that they've run out of the food, other people aren't so happy to keep seeing this video on their timelines.
Others said that the dish really isn't "worth it" at the end of the day.
What do you think? Have you tried TikTok's tomato feta pasta recipe and were let down? Or do you think it's more than worth the hype?