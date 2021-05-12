The 'Friends' Experience in New York Is Now Offering a Limited Number of Overnight Stays

To mark the easing up of the lockdown restrictions, the good people behind the Friends Experience in New York are offering a handful of spots for Friends fanatics and everyone eager to explore what it's like to be inside the iconic apartments featured in the series. Complete with the orange couch, a turkey, and other paraphernalia, the Friends Experience in New York promises a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans keen to snoop around the much-fabled props. Here's how you can book your stay.

Home to some of the best visual gags of all times — dare we say, "Pivot!" — the set of Friends earned a special spot in fans' hearts thanks to its slick, stylish deco and proximity to eccentric — and fortunately, fictive — characters like the Ugly Naked Guy.

Located on the corner of 130 East and 23rd Street, the Friends Experience in New York allows fans to immerse themselves in the hustle and bustle of Midtown Manhattan and experience what life must have been like for the characters for one day. Here's how you can secure a spot and test how well you know your way around the unforgettable set in-situ.

To get your hands on one of the much-coveted spots, all you need to do is head over to Booking.com on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. EST sharp. You will want to put on your Monica hat for the big day, as the promotion is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other T&Cs to keep in mind are as follows: To gain access to a day's worth of pure joy and unfettered snooping around, at least one of you will have to be 21 or above. Worried about life in the post-COVID-19 era? You needn't be. As part of the promotion, the Friends Experience in New York is currently offering overnight stays for two people in two separate apartments.

Proudly described as "Monica clean," the two-story building is bound to be a big hit among those ready to go on an exploration or sink into Chandler and Joey's shamelessly comfortable sofa. Instead of the standard price, guests will only be required to pay $19.94 — the year Season 1 of Friends premiered on NBC.

As to the other perks? As part of the stay, guests will be invited to take part in a custom tour, a game of Phoebe's Cab Escape Room — this one might be for the adrenaline addicts out there — and a Friends-themed scavenger hunt featuring the most iconic props that made the show so special. Case in point: Huggsy will be in attendance.

As part of the experience, guests will also be able to get a taste of the finest breakfast goods Central Perk has to offer. If you're anything like Joey, do pack a pair of maternity pants for this one. What's more, there will also be a tour around the two-story space with a photographer ready to take a handful of supremely flattering snaps.