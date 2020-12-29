How to Do Ross and Monica's New Year's Eve Dance From 'Friends'

Though fans don't need a reason to stream Friends on repeat, the hit NBC comedy is ever-popular around the holidays with a slew of festive episodes. One holiday favorite (and, honestly, an all-time favorite) is Season 6's "The One with the Routine," which centers around the taping of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

When Joey (Matt LeBlanc) snags several spots to the TV special because of his then-roommate, Janine (Elle Macpherson), he opens up the invitation to the other friends.