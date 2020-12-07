Matthew Perry Goes Instagram Official With Fiancée Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry Goes Instagram Official With Fiancée Molly HurwitzBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Congrats! Friends star Matthew Perry popped the question to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz after two years of dating. “I decided to get engaged," he revealed to People magazine. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."
Keep reading to find out more details about Molly and Matthew's relationship.
Unfortunately, Molly Hurwitz has yet to flaunt her new engagement ring.
It seems Molly likes to keep a low profile when it comes to her relationship with the Friends star. Molly's Instagram account is currently private, but according to several outlets, she gushed about her now-fiancé on the social media platform in February.
“Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite,” she wrote.
While Molly's engagement ring has yet to make an appearance on social media, Matthew finally posted a picture of his lovely bride-to-be on his personal account.
Molly was wearing a T-shirt from Matthew's collection, the proceeds from which go to the World Health Organization.
"You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free. (Link in bio.)," the former NBC star captioned the snap.
According to Us Weekly, Matthew's friends have wanted to see the actor settle down for a "long time." A source told the outlet that they "hope him and Molly go the distance."
The insider also revealed that the 29-year-old prefers a lowkey lifestyle. “Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out. … She brought him to a place where he’s positive and confident," the source stated. "Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He’s got a spring in his step that wasn’t there before.”
Who is Molly Hurwitz? What to know about Matthew's fiancée!
According to Molly's Linkedin, she works as a manager for talent agency Zero Gravity Management. She studied at NYU and graduated with a Bachelor's in Media, Culture, and Communication in 2012.
In 2017, Molly had a role in the YouTube series Girl Stories in which she played a Jewish girl named Abbi. “Abbi’s repurposing of her Judaism goes badly," the video's description reads.
Matthew Perry's fiancée reportedly remained committed to the actor through hard times.
After battling substance abuse issues, a source told InTouch Weekly that the actor has "been sober" and "is doing better than he has in a long time," adding, “[Molly] literally gave him something to live for.”
The source continued, “She quietly stood by him. There was a lot of talk early on that she gave up on him — but she never did. She did give him a dose of tough love at times when he struggled, but she stayed by his side and always supported him.”
Congrats to the happy couple!