Matthew Perry Goes Instagram Official With Fiancée Molly Hurwitz

Keep reading to find out more details about Molly and Matthew's relationship.

Congrats! Friends star Matthew Perry popped the question to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz after two years of dating. “I decided to get engaged," he revealed to People magazine. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Unfortunately, Molly Hurwitz has yet to flaunt her new engagement ring.

It seems Molly likes to keep a low profile when it comes to her relationship with the Friends star. Molly's Instagram account is currently private, but according to several outlets, she gushed about her now-fiancé on the social media platform in February. “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite,” she wrote.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

While Molly's engagement ring has yet to make an appearance on social media, Matthew finally posted a picture of his lovely bride-to-be on his personal account. Molly was wearing a T-shirt from Matthew's collection, the proceeds from which go to the World Health Organization.

"You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free. (Link in bio.)," the former NBC star captioned the snap. According to Us Weekly, Matthew's friends have wanted to see the actor settle down for a "long time." A source told the outlet that they "hope him and Molly go the distance."

Article continues below advertisement

The insider also revealed that the 29-year-old prefers a lowkey lifestyle. “Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out. … She brought him to a place where he’s positive and confident," the source stated. "Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He’s got a spring in his step that wasn’t there before.”

Source: Instagram