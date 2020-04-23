‘Friends’ Is Coming to HBO Max, but Will It Be Available on HBO Go?

We’re living in the age of streaming. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime are just the big names in the streaming service game. Newcomers like Quibi and Disney Plus have gotten in on the fun as well as HBO Max.

HBO announced that it would be launching its new streaming platform, HBO Max, on May 27. HBO Max will offer many new, original shows, but also will feature complete series of older fan-favorite shows like The Big Bang Theory, South Park, and Friends. Many fans are wondering if these shows will be available on HBO Go, HBO’s video-on-demand streaming service since they will also be available on HBO Max.

‘Friends’ was taken off Netflix in 2019.

Friends was one of the most popular shows offered on Netflix. In 2015, Netflix released all 10 seasons, which comes out to 236 episodes, of Friends to subscribers in the United States. The offering came after the streaming service signed a major deal with Warner Bros. The show remained one of the top streamed shows on the platform. Many were shocked when it was revealed just how much money the company was willing to dish out to keep streaming rights to it.

Netflix reportedly paid $118 million for the entire catalog of the show. That deal also included remastering and exclusive streaming rights. This even included “lost episodes,” according to Forbes , who said these episodes could not be found anywhere else like Rachel and Joey’s awkward romantic relationship (that all fans hated) towards the end of the series. Friends left the platform on Dec. 31, 2019.

