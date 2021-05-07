Matthew Perry Has Been Accused of Taking Advantage of Young Women Through Raya

In the clip Kate posted to TikTok, she and Matthew can be seen playing a version of 20 questions on FaceTime to get to know one another. In an interview with Page Six , Kate said that none of the questions he asked were sexual, but she said she did feel uncomfortable at times, in part because she had already mentioned that she was only 19 and he was 51.

“I don’t think he minded that,” she said when discussing the age gap. “It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was.”

In fact, Kate said that Matthew even asked if he was as old as her dad. She told him that he was actually a year older than her father, a comment which she said he "laughed off."