Patti Stanger Confirms Ben Affleck Is on the Dating App Raya — Seen Him a "Million Times"

Celebrities are just like us... they too are looking for love via dating apps!

Though, high profile individuals are not swiping left and right using the common tools such as Tinder, Bumble, or Hinge. Nope. 

If you're looking to snag a celebrity using your smartphone, look no further than Raya. But, to join this "private, membership-based community," you first have to be accepted by their "committee."  

If you're one of the chosen few who is lucky enough to join the celebrity dating app, then you may see some of today's biggest stars who are also searching for love... or at least a companion. 

And, we're not just talking about the top social media influencers or TikTok stars who are on this dating app. There are numerous A-list celebs who are also using the elite romance tool.