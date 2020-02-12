Patti Stanger Confirms Ben Affleck Is on the Dating App Raya — Seen Him a "Million Times"By Gabrielle Bernardini
Celebrities are just like us... they too are looking for love via dating apps!
Though, high profile individuals are not swiping left and right using the common tools such as Tinder, Bumble, or Hinge. Nope.
If you're looking to snag a celebrity using your smartphone, look no further than Raya. But, to join this "private, membership-based community," you first have to be accepted by their "committee."
If you're one of the chosen few who is lucky enough to join the celebrity dating app, then you may see some of today's biggest stars who are also searching for love... or at least a companion.
And, we're not just talking about the top social media influencers or TikTok stars who are on this dating app. There are numerous A-list celebs who are also using the elite romance tool.
Ben Affleck is on the elite dating app Raya!
In October 2019, reports circulated that Ben Affleck was using the relationship app following his split from Lindsay Shookus. The Batman actor seemingly confirmed reports that he uses Raya when he tweeted, "HA, you got me. I’m dating.” He then went on to use the hot topic of his personal life as a way to shed light on the organization Midnight Mission, which helps those in need with housing, recovery, and more.
Recently, Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger confirmed the reports that the Good Will Hunting star is using the elite tool.
“He’s on Raya. I’ve seen him a million f--king times on Raya,” the 58-year-old said on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast. Adding, “There’s a reason he married Jennifer Garner. … she’s a mother to him. She’s the catch of all catches.”
Last year, a source told Us Weekly that Ben is looking for love. “Ben Affleck has come into Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air recently. The last time he was there was on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with a brunette girl,” the outlet reported. The source added that the Oscar winner was at “a private and hidden booth” at the famed restaurant. “It seemed like a date for sure.”
So, if you're not lucky enough to stumble upon the handsome 47-year-old's dating profile (as many of us won't), what does the Hollywood star's personal page look like? According to Page Six, Ben updated his Raya profile after reports surfaced that he was on the VIP site.
“He changed the song and almost all of the photos," an insider revealed. "He’s still on [it but] it’s all different now. His new song is 'Guava Jelly' by Bob Marley."
The outlet also stated that Ben is single and ready to mingle following his 2015 divorce from Jen and break up with SNL producer (Lindsay). “He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity,” a source said. “He is private and is in a good space right now … He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again.”
So Raya users, if you come across the Gone Girl star's profile, just know, it's not a fake.
