Source: Michael Tran/Getty

Are Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Still Friends? The Acting Pals Grew Up Together

By

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have upheld an enviable bromance through the years. From starring together on the big screen, writing screenplays together, presenting awards side-by-side, to supporting each other even through the tough times, their friendship seems unshakable.

Still, in light of recent news the dynamic duo will be co-starring in a movie for the first time in 15 years, plenty of people have wondered: Are Ben and Matt still friends?

Let's take a look at their long friendship and memorable moments — and see if we can get to the bottom of just how close they are (or aren't) these days.