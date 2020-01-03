Emma From 'Friends' Just Woke Up From Her Nap — See What the Twin Actresses Look Like Now

While I'm absolutely thrilled that 2019 is finally over, and that 2020 is a new beginning, some of us can't help but feel really, really old. Like, how was 2008 over 12 years ago? How has it been 40 years since the '80s began? And most importantly, how has it been almost 10 years since my high school graduation? It's all very surreal, and in all honesty, I'm not crazy about any of it.

But one thing that is really making some of us feel totally ancient is seeing what Emma from Friends looks like in 2020 — Rachel and Ross' beloved baby was played by a set of twins who are going to be 18 this year, and one of them recently took to Instagram to show fans that she did — in fact — wake up from her nap at 18 years old in 2020. And let me tell you, it's seriously wild. It goes without saying baby Emma has grown quite a bit since we last saw her.

First, let's talk about Emma. She's an absolutely adorable baby with a strange parental situation. Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (played by David Schwimmer), are Emma's adoring parents. Rachel gave birth to Emma during the Season 8 finale of Friends, which was titled, "The One Where Rachel Has a Baby, Part 2." At the time of Emma's conception and birth, Rachel and Ross were not together — Emma was an "accident," per se, but they were happy to welcome her into their lives anyway.

In the show, Emma's birthday was May 16, 2002, and in "The One With The Cake," which aired a year after her birth, Ross and Rachel throw Emma a first birthday party. Everyone was in a rush to leave, however, when the cake gets messed up, Rachel insists on traveling to New Jersey to get a new one.

Emma isn't a baby anymore. One particularly notable scene from Emma's party was when Rachel and Ross' friends make her a "birthday video" to watch when she's 18. Although Joey hits on future Emma with some super weird, perverse commentary, Chandler comes in hot with a typical dumb joke, saying he hopes she "wakes up from her nap by the time she's 18, in 2020." And based on an Instagram post from one of the twin actresses who played Emma, Noelle Sheldon, it looks like she did.

Giving a nod to the iconic show, Noelle wrote: "Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!" Take a look at the photo below.

Wild right? And Noelle's twin, Cali, (who also played Emma!) responded to the post. Cali commented on the post "Finally" and honestly, I get it. If I were them, I would have anticipated making that joke for like, my entire existence. Matthew Perry, if you're reading this, I hope you know your silly joke got the attention it deserved. Well done.

None of the other cast members from the beloved sitcom (Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, or Matt LeBlanc) have responded to the post yet, but I'm definitely keeping an eye out for it. I really wouldn't be surprised if I see something along the lines of "damn I feel old" from any of them, any minute now... it's kind of legendary.

It seems as though the Emma actresses from Friends have made it big. The Sheldon twins have furthered their career in acting, and it seems like they've been relatively successful thus far. According to their IMDB pages, they have both snagged roles in iconic films together, from the award-winning musical, La La Land, to Jordan Peele's 2019 horror film, Us. Both films were well-received, and won various cinematic awards.

Cole Spouse — who played the role of Ross and Carol's son, Ben — has done quite well for himself, as well. After Friends, he went into starring in a variety of Disney shows alongside his twin brother, Dylan, from Suite Life of Zack and Cody to Suite Life on Deck. He went on to attend NYU, and now plays the role of Jughead Jones on the popular CW series, Riverdale. Needless to say, Cole is seriously slaying the Hollywood game.

