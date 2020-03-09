Before You Snooze, Check Out These Hilarious National Napping Day Memes

While many people struggle to make it through Mondays as it is, there's no denying that the one after spring's Daylight Saving Time is one of the worst of all. Getting an extra hour of sunlight in the evening is great and all that, but did it really have to come at the expense of our sleep?

Thankfully, National Napping Day is on March 9, which in 2020, means that it came at the perfect time: the day after Daylight Saving Time.