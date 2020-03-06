We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
connor-mackey-netflix-1583532493488.jpg
Source: Instagram

TikTok User Falsely Tells Fans He's a "Netflix Star" (REPORT)

By

Who is behind the mask?

On Feb. 19, the TikTok account @guess.tthe.netflix.star captioned a dance video: "1/10 till I reveal which Netflix star I am (hunt # 1 is hidden somewhere)." 

The mysterious social media user claimed to be an actor on Netflix series, teasing his identity in a slew of videos. 

With nearly 800,000 followers, the person uploaded 10 dance videos until finally revealing his identity. According to UnCrazed, the masked individual was not a Netflix star, but actually viral TikTok user Connor Mackey.