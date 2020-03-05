We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
“Old Man Steve” Is 81, Adorable, and Stealing Everyone’s Heart on Tiktok

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media apps in the world. Boasting over 1 billion users and over 123 million app downloads, the most popular social networking app right now is not going anywhere anytime soon. It has become a breeding ground for young people to dance, lip-sync, and create memes. The app’s target demographic is aged 13 years old to 30 years old. So heads turned when an 81-year-old man by the name of Stephen Austin came on the app and simply made a sandwich. 

Stephen Austin is better known on TikTok as  “Old Man Steve,” and he has quickly become a viral sensation thanks to his hilarious and light-hearted content. Typically donning a brightly colored bucket hat, Steve cooks for his followers as well as gives helpful advice from the perspective of someone who knows a thing or two about life. Basically, he is the most precious man on the planet and must be protected at all costs. 