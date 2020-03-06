Check Out These Must-Try Makeup Hacks Courtesy of TikTok

Before throwing out an old sponge, Cut it first, inside may still be clean🤫 ##foryourpage ##foryoupage ##fyp ##foryou ##tiktoktraditions ##beautyhacks

Let's face it, makeup sponges get dirty very quickly. And, while you may regularly wash and sanitize (please do if you don't already), sometimes it is no longer salvageable and a new purchase needs to be made. Well, not anymore.

"Before throwing out an old sponge, cut it first, inside may still be clean," @seldaasan posted, showing followers how to cut the top of the sponge.