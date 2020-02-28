We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
haley-sharpe-say-so-1582857090125.png
Source: Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Doja Cat Does the TikTok Dance in Her New Video "Say So," and the Internet Is Obsessed

By

Doja Cat is here to bless our Thursday with her new '70s-inspired music video for "Say So" — sparkly disco dresses and trippy rainbow trails included. The video, which follows Doja Cat seducing her cutie repairman in various psychedelic outfits, features a viral dance that originated on TikTok, and the TikTok community (as well as the entire world, pretty much) is obsessed. Toward the end, Doja Cat takes it to the dance floor in a Saturday Night Fever fashion, where she breaks out into the famed TikTok dance routine.

doja-1582854493053.png
Source: Kemosabe Records/RCA Records