Teacher Explains Why He Let a Student Sleep In Class and Skip a Test In Viral TikTok

Brandon Holeman is an eighth-grade science teacher from Henderson, Kentucky. And as teachers go, he seems pretty cool. After a student challenged him to get more followers than them on TikTok, he gave it a go and blew it out of the water.

"One of my students said they could get more followers than I could in a weekend, so I decided to make my first video," Brandon told Buzzfeed.

He now has 1.2 million followers and got there by uploading some pretty hilarious videos.