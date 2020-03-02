We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Mom Gets Hit With Tons of Hate Over an 'Updated Food Pyramid' Post Showing What Her Kids Will Eat

Kendra Broekhuis is an author and a mom and a recent subject of mom-shaming on the internet. She posted a humorous photo of an "updated food pyramid" comprising the foods her kids will eat: a Goldfish base with groups of chicken tenders, ketchup, ranch, and fruit snacks divided by lines of string cheese and sticks of butter.

It was obviously meant to be funny! Some parents really do deal with picky eaters who won't touch anything healthy. Plus, just about every parent I know has stashes of Goldfish on hand at all times. But Kendra received and insane amount of vitriol directed at her parenting, something literally none of the commenters know anything about. 