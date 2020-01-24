Mom's Viral Post Explains That Both She and Her Husband Need Personal "Hunting" Time

He wanted her to know about his hunting habit because other girls that he had dated weren't so crazy about the amount of time he spent in the woods, tracking down animals. Now, nine years later, he and Jentri have three young kids and have built an amazing family together. But, Adam still has his hunting trips.

"I'm not going to lie," Jentri writes, "I struggled with Adam hunting so often, especially after our children came along. It was hard to be alone with the kids during dove season, deer season, duck season, and turkey season. It took us almost three years to get into a groove. The last two years have been pretty good. We have learned to compromise. What really helps is that I started hunting. Not with Adam. Not actual hunting. But on the weekends, after he gets home, I tell him it's my turn to hunt, which really means I go into the bedroom and read a book or watch TV. I go out to dinner with a girlfriend. I take one of my three babies for a date... All I do is say, 'I’m going hunting.' Adam just smiles and nods."