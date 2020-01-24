We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Mom's Viral Post Explains That Both She and Her Husband Need Personal "Hunting" Time

If you're in a long-term relationship, whether you're just living together or married with kids, it can be a never-ending struggle to maintain balance when it comes to taking care of the household. The uneven division of housework is an age-old problem in all types of relationships, and it can lead to a lot of strife.

But one woman — an attorney, a mom, and a woman with a life of her own — recently shared how she and her husband make sure, even though they're both running around, that they both get equal time to themselves. She calls it "hunting," even though for her, it doesn't actually involve hunting at all. 