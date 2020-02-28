7 Hilarious Leap Day Memes and Tweets to Ring in February 29

Naturally, because 2020 is a leap year, the internet has chosen to commemorate the special occasion by creating a plethora of hilarious memes.

While some view the extra day as a gift to accomplish more, others look at Feb. 29 as a throwaway day to spend doing absolutely nothing (or by watching 30 Rock). Celebrities including SVU actor Peter Scanavino and Fyre Fest founder Ja Rule will also get to celebrate their actual birthdays for the first time since 2016, as they were both born on Leap Day.